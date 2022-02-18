Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of AORT opened at $17.50 on Friday. Artivion has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $688.28 million, a PE ratio of 583.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.
