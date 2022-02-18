Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AORT opened at $17.50 on Friday. Artivion has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $688.28 million, a PE ratio of 583.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

