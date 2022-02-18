ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Shares of ASGN traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.46. 3,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,446. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ASGN has a 1-year low of $89.33 and a 1-year high of $131.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average of $116.28.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASGN. Truist Financial increased their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.00.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

