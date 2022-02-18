Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Lowered to GBX 5,230

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,850 ($79.16) to GBX 5,230 ($70.77) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AHT. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($78.48) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.96) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,230 ($84.30) to GBX 6,650 ($89.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,892.22 ($79.73).

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 4,830 ($65.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,830 ($51.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,572 ($88.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £21.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,575.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,754.44.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

