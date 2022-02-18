ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €700.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($795.45) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($909.09) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($960.23) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €737.00 ($837.50).

