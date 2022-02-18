Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 109.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $28.64. 25,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.41 million, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.