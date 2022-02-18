Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $18.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

