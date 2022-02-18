Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Given New $197.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $197.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.90.

NYSE AIZ opened at $166.02 on Monday. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.83 and a 200-day moving average of $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Assurant by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Assurant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Assurant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Assurant by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

