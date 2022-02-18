Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. Atlas’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

NYSE:ATCO traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.76. 3,865,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,419. Atlas has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Atlas by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atlas by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Atlas by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Atlas by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

