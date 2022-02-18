Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s current price.
ATOM stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Atomera has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.67 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.52.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01.
About Atomera
Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
