Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s current price.

ATOM stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Atomera has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.67 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 2.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 41.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

