AtromG8 Price Tops $0.0379 on Top Exchanges (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. One AtromG8 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AtromG8 has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $5,807.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.26 or 0.06966320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,740.11 or 0.99717852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00051397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003173 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

Buying and Selling AtromG8

