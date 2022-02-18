AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,572 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 578,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,688,156. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

