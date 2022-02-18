aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LIFE. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
LIFE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $141.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.52. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.10.
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
