aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIFE. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

LIFE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $141.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.52. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

