Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AUR traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. 1,293,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.29. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $1,935,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $9,210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

