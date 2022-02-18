Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Stewart Asset Management LLC

Stewart Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 73.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,801 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.8% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.28. 22,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,077. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.38.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.