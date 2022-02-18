AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $133.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AutoNation by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 315,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AutoNation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in AutoNation by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 148.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

