Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Down 24.1% in January

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AVTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 491,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 999,154 shares of company stock valued at $974,993. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.
Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25.
About Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.
