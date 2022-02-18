Avangrid, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Avangrid has raised its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after buying an additional 116,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 673,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 64,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.