Avangrid, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.
Avangrid has raised its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.
Shares of AGR opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.
About Avangrid
Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.
