Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.14 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.720-$2.880 EPS.

AVYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. 1,070,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,162. Avaya has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 897,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 246,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

