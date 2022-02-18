Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,418. Avient has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

AVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Avient by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Avient by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 54,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Avient by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.