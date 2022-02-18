Axa S.A. Buys New Shares in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Newtek Business Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 106.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 23.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NEWT opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $618.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

