Axa S.A. Purchases 130 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after buying an additional 397,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,688,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $252,466,000 after buying an additional 106,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $222,901,000 after buying an additional 130,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $136.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.