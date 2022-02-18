Axa S.A. Purchases 1,700 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 635,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hub Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 193,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 94,875 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

