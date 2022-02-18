Axa S.A. Purchases New Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Landstar System by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $153.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.24 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.67 and a 200-day moving average of $166.56.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

