Axa S.A. Sells 276,200 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Axa S.A. cut its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 210.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 318.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $127,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

AMKR stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

