Axa S.A. Sells 4,700 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $65.02 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $84.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 97.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

