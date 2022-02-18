AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 293,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $325.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Wedbush started coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AXT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AXT by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AXT by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AXT by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AXT by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

