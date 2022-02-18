AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 293,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $325.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.22.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Wedbush started coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
