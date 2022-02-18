AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AXTI. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $325.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.22. AXT has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in AXT by 27.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 164,871 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 8.5% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 606,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 125.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

