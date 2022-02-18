Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,861,500 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the January 15th total of 1,250,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axtel stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Axtel has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

Axtel Company Profile

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

