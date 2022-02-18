Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,861,500 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the January 15th total of 1,250,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Axtel stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Axtel has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.
Axtel Company Profile
