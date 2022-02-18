B. Riley Raises Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target to $12.50

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.21.

INFN traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,793. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. Infinera has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Infinera by 272.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

