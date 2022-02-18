B. Riley Weighs in on CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.19. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,117 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,835,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,865 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,827,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 333,139 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

