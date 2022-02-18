BAE Systems’ (BA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($8.12) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.07) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.88) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.51) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.71) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 633.17 ($8.57).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 594.40 ($8.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £18.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.49). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 568.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 567.99.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

