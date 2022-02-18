Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bally’s by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bally’s by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BALY. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

BALY opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.25. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

