Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 206.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of HCI Group worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HCI Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 97.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter. Yost Capital Management LP grew its stake in HCI Group by 96.4% during the second quarter. Yost Capital Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HCI Group by 114.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter valued at $2,298,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

HCI Group stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.48 million, a PE ratio of 101.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $139.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

