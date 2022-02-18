Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 84.7% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 69,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 174,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 61,093 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $43.48 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $55.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.