Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,036,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,797,000.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 172,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $7,917,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 266,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,195,052.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,892,210 shares of company stock worth $108,582,043 and have sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

Shares of WRBY opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.67. Warby Parker Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.