Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,036,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,797,000.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.
Shares of WRBY opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.67. Warby Parker Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
