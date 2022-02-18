Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,507,000 after buying an additional 728,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,290,000 after buying an additional 273,418 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,598,000 after purchasing an additional 278,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,266,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after purchasing an additional 100,537 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of FE opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $42.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

