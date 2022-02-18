Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2611 per share by the bank on Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has decreased its dividend payment by 45.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of BBVA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.95) to €7.30 ($8.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

