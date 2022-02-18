Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.23

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.23 and last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 1861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAND. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,828 shares of company stock valued at $129,020. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

