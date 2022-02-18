Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $46.07 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $377.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

