Barclays Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $170.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $178.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.57.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $148.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.69 and a 200-day moving average of $180.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.48 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

