Barclays PLC Acquires New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after acquiring an additional 475,688 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after acquiring an additional 458,896 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after acquiring an additional 433,650 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

