Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 558.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 86,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000.

Shares of VPU opened at $144.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.11. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

