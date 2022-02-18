Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,512,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 150,687 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 213.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 216,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 157.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 259,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 159,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 99.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 145.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

GEOS opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Geospace Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

