Barclays PLC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 117,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 526.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 429.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 105,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at about $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

NBN opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

