Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

CVCY opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $276.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.69. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 34.28%. On average, analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

