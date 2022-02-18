Barclays PLC Purchases 1,518 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Airgain were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 51.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Airgain in the third quarter worth about $328,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Airgain in the second quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 29.0% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 87,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $9.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $95.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.08. Airgain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

