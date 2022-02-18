Barclays Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $140.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Arista Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.46.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $129.23 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day moving average is $115.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $13,013,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 652,694 shares of company stock valued at $83,153,897 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.