Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,750 ($50.74) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($40.60) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,550 ($48.04) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($60.89) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,760 ($50.88).

Shares of LON:AVV opened at GBX 2,652 ($35.89) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -210.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,069.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,506.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,614 ($35.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,242 ($57.40).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

