Barclays Trims BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Target Price to $25.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 23.59% from the stock’s previous close.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

BJRI stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.38 million, a P/E ratio of -41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,048,000 after buying an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

