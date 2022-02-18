Barrick Gold Co. (ABX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 15th

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$29.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.38. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$22.30 and a 12 month high of C$30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

ABX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.61.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

